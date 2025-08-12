Arizona Cardinals Place WR on Injured Reserve; Sign Replacement
The Arizona Cardinals are making moves in their wide receiver room with the signing of Kelly Akharaiyi. It's a timely addition, as the team just placed wide receiver Trishton Jackson on injured reserve.
In the Cardinals’ ongoing effort to keep their receiver corps competitive, the signing is a welcome one.
Arizona Cardinals Sign New WR
Akharaiyi, a product of Mississippi State, went undrafted in 2025 and initially signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent. His college journey began at Tyler Junior College before transferring to UTEP and eventually landing in Starkville.
Across three seasons of Division I football, Akharaiyi totaled 1,699 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2023, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark at UTEP, averaging an impressive 21.5 yards per reception. In his lone season as a Bulldog, he added 391 yards to his résumé.
At 6'0, 201 pounds, Akharaiyi brings big-play potential to Arizona's passing game—something the team has been sorely lacking. With top-end speed to stretch the field, he offers the potential to become the Cardinals’ designated deep threat. Currently, the team doesn’t have a receiver clearly filling that role, giving Akharaiyi a prime opportunity to stand out.
If he can showcase his ability as a vertical threat, he’ll have a leg up on the rest of the receiver group. Most of Arizona’s current pass-catchers thrive in the intermediate game, meaning Akharaiyi faces relatively little competition for the deep-ball role. All he needs to prove is that he can handle the responsibility.
The Cardinals have two preseason games remaining—on the road against the Denver Broncos and at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. These matchups will be pivotal for Akharaiyi’s chances to make the 53-man roster. He has as good a shot as anyone to stick with the team, and if he delivers, the Cardinals may have found themselves a true vertical playmaker.
Akharaiyi will wear jersey #36.