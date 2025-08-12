Arizona Cardinals Update Injuries After Preseason Opener
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the second week of preseason play with a few injured players to watch.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters ahead of Tuesday's practice and offered updates on the following:
Christian Jones Will Miss Some Time
The second-year offensive tackle, who battled injuries in 2024, left Arizona's preseason opener early with a knee injury and is set to miss "some time" according to Gannon.
"He's gonna miss a little bit of time with a knee [injury]," said Gannon. When asked if the injury was serious, he offered:
"I think all injuries are serious, but he's gonna miss a little bit of time."
That time frame is unknown - and for what it's worth, the Cardinals aren't required to be detailed when speaking about injuries until the regular season. So who knows.
Two Veteran DL Will Miss Tuesday's Practice
Gannon also confirmed DL Justin Jones and Dalvin Tomlinson would not practice today.
"Justin Jones still battling a little bit of a knee [injury]. Guys with bumps and bruises - Dalvin [Tomlinson] won't be out there today, but it's kind of the norm with everybody," said Gannon.
Jones also battled the injury bug last season while Tomlinson was one of the team's top free agent signings this past offseason. While Tomlinson is expected to start for Arizona, Jones has been relegated to a depth piece that carries a possibility of being cut.
Neither injury sounded too serious when Gannon was speaking.
Cardinals Gain Two Players Back
On the brighter side of things, the Cardinals will get two players back at practice today in C Jon Gaines II and WR Simi Fehoko.
"Simi will be back out there today. ... [Jon] Gaines will be back out there today."
Gaines previously took first team snaps at center during Arizona's red and white practice before leaving with an injury to his right hand. Gaines hasn't practiced since and has been spotted with wrap around his snapping hand.
Fehoko (quad) also got some run with the first team while starting receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson were previously out with injuries.
Cardinals Make Roster Moves
Before Tuesday's practice, the Cardinals officially announced the signing of wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi and placed wide receiver Trishton Jackson on injured reserve.
Gannon said the Cardinals will wait until after Thursday's joint practice with the Denver Broncos to see if they'll play their starters on Saturday.
"We're going to wait till Thursday. The players know that. I'll wait till Thursday and see how that kicks out and we'll make a decision," said Gannon.