Cardinals Predicted For Record Improvement; Playoff Bound?
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to clinch their first winning season since 2021 in the upcoming campaign.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the Cardinals will be able to accomplish that with a 10-7 record.
"The Arizona Cardinals doubled their win total from the 2023 season. They played at the level of a playoff contender in the first half of the 2024 campaign. However, the Cardinals lost five of their last seven games. Between late November and early January, their offense sputtered in crucial moments," Moton wrote.
"Head coach Jonathan Gannon is "really excited" about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second term after the wideout had an inefficient rookie campaign, recording a 53.4 percent catch rate.
"Assuming quarterback Kyler Murray worked on his rapport with Harrison, they should be able to take Arizona's offense to another level, specifically in late-game situations. The Cardinals can exploit weaker pass defenses with Harrison and tight end Trey McBride.
"With the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, Arizona will see the most improvement in its run defense, which ranked 20th last season. Edge-rusher Josh Sweat and cornerback Will Johnson can shore up the pass defense.
"The offensive line has to perform well for the Cardinals to reach double-digit wins. Right now, that unit is a question mark, with a few average interior linemen between Jonah Williams, who's coming off an injury-shortened season, and ascending left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
"Nonetheless, Murray's willingness to make more plays with his legs could offset potential lapses in pass protection."
In Moton's prediction, the Cardinals will lose the NFC West crown to the 11-6 Los Angeles Rams, but their double-digit win total would be enough to get them into the playoffs as a Wild Card.
The Cardinals still have work to go to get to that point, but they are certainly on their way with their trajectory.