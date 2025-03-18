Cardinals Projected to Draft OL in First Round
The Arizona Cardinals made a clear effort to add to their defensive front in free agency, signing names such as outside linebacker Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to big deals.
The Cardinals checked off two of their biggest needs moving into the draft, though anything is still possible when it comes to the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where Arizona can go numerous directions.
NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah - considered to be one of the top insiders when it comes to the draft - recently released his third mock draft of the offseason, and Arizona was tabbed with North Dakota State University interior lineman Grey Zabel.
"There will be quite a few teams targeting Zabel in this area of the draft. He’s had a great process, from his final college season to the Reese’s Senior Bowl to the NFL Scouting Combine," Jeremiah said of the pick.
With the Cardinals re-signing starting left guard Evan Brown in free agency, the spot at right guard is still very much up for grabs.
Typical starter Will Hernandez is a free agent and is rehabbing a torn ACL. If he doesn't return, Isaiah Adams would currently be the favorite to start at right guard.
Versatility is a big calling card for Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals, and that's what Zabel brings as a guy who can play virtually any spot along the offensive line. Zabel proved himself to be a powerful presence on the interior, something Hernandez was heralded for during his time in Arizona.
From his NFL.com scouting profile:
"Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility."
Offensive line wouldn't be the "sexy" pick for the Cardinals in the first round, but with gaps such as outside linebacker and defensive line somewhat filled, Arizona indeed could target Zabel or another prospect to keep Kyler Murray up and clean for the future.