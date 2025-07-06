Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray = Sneaky Bet to Win MVP?
NFL award odds are all over the place with constant ups and downs.
Bleacher Report recently created a list just like that, where Brad Gagnon made cases for and against every 2025 NFL MVP candidate to win the prestigious hardware.
Among that group was Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Of course, Murray was also a contender for the award last season when the Cardinals were cruising toward their first playoff appearance since 2021. Unfortunately, the wheels fell off with Murray a large factor in the derailing.
But it's a new year and a different Murray (hopefully). Perhaps that will lead to the changes fans have long hoped to see from the former number one overall pick.
As you would imagine, you are able to find hefty odds for Murray to win the award considering his history and certainly last season, but hopefully you weren't ensnared.
In Gagnon's pitch to convince you to buy on Murray winning MVP this year, he said this:
"The 2019 top pick has the ability and potentially the weaponry with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. If he guides the Cardinals to surprise contender status, it's on the table."
McBride is coming off a 1,100-yard season, while Harrison barely missed 1,000 yards as a rookie, but scored eight touchdowns. Positive progression for Harrison and McBride maintaining his current level of play will help Murray grab the numbers side of the argument.
It's also reasonable to assume that if those three are clicking on offense, that the Cardinals are scoring points, which generally leads to winning football games.
Of course, there are factors that go against Murray winning MVP, which Gagnon described in his reason against:
"Just once in six inconsistent seasons has the 27-year-old posted a passer rating of 95 or higher. The team might also still be a year away, and Murray has struggled with injuries."
We have seen Murray at his best and it's brilliant, but there's so much average to mediocre football in between those glimpses of peak play. It's been Murray's lack of consistency that has led to such a volatile career.
He hasn't been bad, but he's also struggling to live up to his billing as the former first overall pick.
This is simply the separating factor when considering Murray compared to the rest of his competition. Other quarterbacks like Jared Goff or Caleb Williams are either steady on a great offense or are young with all-world upside. Murray doesn't fit into either of those categories.
But the point being made here is to build arguments for and against a player winning the league MVP award. Murray is his own worst enemy and has the tools around him to succeed.
If everything truly aligns, then Murray has the capability to have an MVP-level season. However, we have no real reason to believe that as of now.
But hey, if you're throwing a Hail Mary, this might be it.