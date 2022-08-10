This offseason, the Arizona Cardinals saw running back Chase Edmonds depart to Miami after four seasons with the team. The departure has opened the door for a new player to step up and take over his role.

A standout in training camp so far has been Eno Benjamin, who enters his third season after a slow start to his career. Heading into this season, Benjamin is feeling his confidence grow in the NFL.

“My confidence is through the roof,” Benjamin said. “It’s Year 3, I felt like a lot more has slowed down for me.”

Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was inactive during his rookie season. In 2021, Benjamin played in his first professional games, rushing 34 times for 118 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t a lot, but Benjamin showcased his quick burst and speed in his limited time on the field. For head coach Kliff Kingsbury, he wasn’t sure if Benjamin would be able to take the next step in the league but has been surprised during camp.

“Early on, I didn’t know if he could figure it out. Professionalism and work ethic and understanding his role,” Kingsbury said. “ Each year he has gotten progressively better and . . . [is] always upbeat and always into it, knowing his assignments. He’s just really come a long way.”

During camp, Benjamin has maintained a steady role alongside James Conner. As camp continues, it seems that Benjamin is locking up the role as the second running back on the roster. Benjamin said his growth has come from understanding a need to be consistent.

“I would say consistency, having good days and having bad days,” Benjamin said. “I would say being able to be consistent and them knowing what they’re going to get from me on an every-day basis.”

Benjamin was the star running back for the Arizona State Sun Devils. In Tempe, Benjamin rushed for 2,867 yards and 27 touchdowns in his three seasons. The 23-year-old broke the school record for most yards in a game with a 312-yard performance in 2018.

The production didn’t translate to the NFL right off the bat, but Benjamin wasn’t surprised by his slow transition. He said he had to learn the mental aspect of being an NFL player in terms of always focusing on the game.

Benjamin's confidence has definitely grown this offseason in large part due to joining Conner in watching film with the offensive linemen.

Benjamin said he would give himself a grade of 100% on pass protection and receiving skills.

The running back still faces competition from Jonathan Ward and Darrel Williams, but the opportunity on the table is motivating enough for the young running back.

“It’s very motivating,” Benjamin said. “Playing college here and now being able to stay here is God's work. I’m very excited and definitely ready for the opportunity.”