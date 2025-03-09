Report: Cardinals Re-Sign Pass Rusher

Sources: The #AZCardinals are bringing back pass-rusher Baron Browning, as they are in agreement on 2-year deal. After trading for him, Browning sticks.



He gets $15M base over 2 years with upside to $19M in a deal done by @ErikBurkhardt and @Leah_Knight of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/HfD9TnglqK