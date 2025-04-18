Cardinals Re-Sign Starting WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially announced the signing of WR Greg Dortch.
From the media relations department:
"Dortch (5-7, 175) returns to the Cardinals after appearing in all 17 games (four starts) last year, catching 37 passes for 342 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to go along with seven carries for 44 yards. He also returned a team-high 21 punts for 202 yards (9.6 avg.) and seven kickoffs for 186 yards (26.6 avg.) last year.
"The 26-year old Dortch is in his fifth season with Arizona and has 116 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in addition to 14 carries for 104 yards in 54 games (14 starts). He has also returned 79 punts for 673 yards (8.5 avg.) and 39 kicks for 843 yards (21.6 avg.) during his Cardinals career."
Dortch took over starting slot duties once Rondale Moore was traded last offseason, though he didn't see much action behind passing options such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.
2024 saw Dortch reel in 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.
Though his opportunities are limited in Arizona's run-heavy scheme, franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is a big fan of Dortch:
“I love it. I've been wanting Dortch. It's the last game of the season and he is just finally getting going. Dortch is a playmaker, Dortch needs the ball," Murray said last season.
"I’ve said the NFL is a revolving door, so you never know who's going to be or who's not going to be here but I love playing with Greg. When he has the ball, he's a playmaker and usually good shit happens when Greg has the ball.”
The Cardinals tendered Dortch this offseason as a restricted free agent, which gave Arizona the opportunity to match any offer he fielded in free agency. The tender Dortch signed is reportedly worth $3.3 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Though Dortch didn't leave a massive impact on the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals covet his ability to do dirty work and play special teams. His quick burst makes him a strong return man for punts and kickoffs.