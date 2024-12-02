All Cardinals

Cardinals React to Darius Robinson Debut

The Arizona Cardinals finally saw their first-round pick take the field.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Robinson (56) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were unable to find victory in Minnesota, ultimately falling to the Vikings in last-minute heartbreaking fashion.

Through all the negative one could sort about this game, the Cardinals did see first-round pick Darius Robinson make his season debut after battling a calf injury for the first 12 weeks of the year, spending time on injured reserve.

Robinson played 22 defensive snaps but didn't log any official stats (tackles, pressures, etc.) against the Vikings.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon walked away impressed knowing Robinson would essentially be on a snap count.

"I thought he did good. I don’t know what he finished with but I think he had six plays in the first half. I thought he was disruptive, one run. I thought he was disruptive. I thought he was getting back there a couple times. He’ll have some plays he's got to clean up. It was good to get him out there. He'll play better next week," he told reporters after the game.

Robinson was a little more harsh on his performance.

"They were balling. They did a good job, I just didn't do my part today, so I'll be better going forward and I'm excited for another opportunity," Robinson said post-game via Bo Brack of PHNX.

"It felt great to be out there, but I didn't do enough to help us win today, so just get back to the drawing board, get better. I'm excited for tomorrow, but very unfortunate today."

The Cardinals took Robinson with the No. 27 overall pick and hoped he could be the strong and versatile disruptor along the defensive line - which he flashed during camp/preseason before being hurt.

With five weeks left in the season, we'll see if Robinson can play catch-up to the rest of his teammates.

