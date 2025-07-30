What's Best-Case Scenario for Arizona Cardinals' Passing Attack?
A look at the current state of the 2025 Arizona Cardinals shows a beefed-up defense and an offense predicated on running the football. We notice some great pass-catching options, starting with Pro Bowler Trey McBride and teaming up with former fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
However, there isn't much beyond those two, which again leads us to believe the offense will be run-heavy.
That's not to take away from McBride, Harrison, or the rest of the crew, however. But, it does mean we must lower our expectations a bit for what we would like to see. McBride is coming off an 1,100-yard season, while Harrison was just short of 900 yards with a team-leading eight touchdown catches. The duo has terrific potential, and it has fans going crazy.
But that's where I come in to be a wet blanket and throw out more realistic expectations. In fairness, I'll balance it out with a best-case scenario, and what I can say is that 1k receiving yards from both McBride and Harrison in 2025 is realistic, albeit shoot for the moon, and a best-case scenario.
In 2024, we saw Kyler Murray develop a bond and chemistry with McBride, who became the go-to target in the passing game. McBride went on to finish second in the league for receptions and yards from the tight end spot.
After building off a strong 2023 season, he appears to be here to stay. Repeating 1,000-yard seasons at tight end isn't easy, but McBride seems capable -- especially in an offense tailored to getting him the ball.
In the case of Harrison, we see a true WR1 that can do a bit of everything and do it well. Harrison has the size, speed, and athleticism to stand out from his competition, so with another year of professional coaching he has a chance to post big numbers.
Many believe Harrison had a bad rookie season because he failed to top the 1k mark, but that doesn't take into account poor scheming by the offense to get him involved.
So long as everyone is on the same page, I see no reason that Harrison can't take that next step forward for this offense. Yes, 1,000-yards is attainable for him.
But while I could see those two grabbing 1,000 receiving yards each, it now becomes difficult to see the third option putting out massive numbers.
Michael Wilson has a little over 1,100-yards and seven touchdowns through two seasons, and I highly doubt he would post more than last year's career best 565-yards if McBride and Harrison each had over 1k.
Again, the offense is tailored to be run-heavy, and it's unlikely Wilson is the guy to change it. After Wilson, there's precious little to write home about.
So, although we can have high expectations for the top two guys in the passing game, it comes at the price of the rest of the room. To me, however, that is the best-case scenario.
I feel I speak for many when I say that Cardinals fans would like to see both McBride and Harrison top 1,000 yards more than another year of relative balance. Those two are key pieces to the future of this team for years to come, and the closer they realize their potential together the better.
Again, it likely comes at the cost of Wilson and others to produce, but tough choices have to be made sometimes, and this is an example of that.
All that said, a best-case scenario for this passing attack would be 1,000 yards for both McBride and Harrison. If you can scrape double-digit touchdowns between the two and get a little extra on the side from the rest of the pass catchers, I'd call that a great season through the air.