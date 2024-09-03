Cardinals Release Hype Video Ahead of New Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released a new hype video ahead of the 2024 season:
The video - with the caption "A storm is brewing" - centers itself in the desert with numerous notable faces making an appearance: Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray, James Conner, Budda Baker, Kyzir White, Paris Johnson Jr., Jalen Thompson, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Greg Dortch.
The excitement portrayed in the video certainly translates to the locker room as the Cardinals ready themselves for the 2024 season.
"I actually told them that energy in the building is really good, but we got to focus our energy the right way. You know what I mean? Because if you don't do that, then you might not being able to - you might not maximize what you need that energy for. So they're locked into meetings right here, and we're gonna have good practice today," Gannon told reporters this week.
Arizona has quite the start to the season. After traveling in Week 1 to play the Buffalo Bills, they'll host the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions for back to back games.
The Cardinals also recently announced four players as their 2024 team captains, which was voted on by the locker room.
All four - Murray. Conner, Baker and White - appear in the hype video.
“A lot of good guys in that locker room, a lot of guys got votes. A lot of leadership, positive leadership, in there with a bunch of different guys,” Gannon told reporters.
“I feel really good about the health and the state of where we are at as a team.”