Cardinals Reportedly Showed Interest in Micah Parsons
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals indeed made contact with the Dallas Cowboys for a Micah Parsons trade last year, according to PHNX.
Per Johnny Venerable:
"The Arizona Cardinals checked on the availability of Micah Parsons at last year's NFL trade deadline. Since then they've given Josh Sweat 41 million in guarantees, extended Baron Browning and drafted Jordan Burch. Likely have moved on."
Parsons wasn't the only big name Arizona checked on before free agency, as the Cardinals also reportedly inquired about Cincinnati Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson.
The entire NFL world is now fixated on Parsons, who has yet to ink an extension with Dallas as training camp progresses.
The Athletic is reporting the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys is reaching points of a potential no return:
"The relationship between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, according to a league source familiar with the situation," said Dianna Russini.
"The two sides remain far apart heading into the second week of training camp and are not currently negotiating."
The Cardinals, as Venerable highlighted, are probably out on Parsons at this point in time after sinking massive capital into the position with names such as Sweat, Browning (who the Cardinals actually traded for at the deadline) and third-round pick Jordan Burch.
Parsons would be a dream fit in Nick Rallis' complex yet fun defensive scheme, as Parsons' versatility to wreck games on the edge or as an off-ball linebacker would undoubtedly push Arizona's unit to one of the better teams in the league.
The Cardinals seem to like their roster at this point in time, however. Though they have the draft picks and cap space possible to make practically any deal happen, Arizona isn't likely to seriously pursue Parsons amidst his contract drama this summer.