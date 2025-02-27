Cardinals Reveal Massive Future Facility Upgrades
The Arizona Cardinals were slammed by their own players in the NFLPA's report cards released yesterday.
Arizona graded miserably in categories such as treatment of family (D+), food/dining area (D-), locker room (F-), training room (D-) and weight room (F) and ultimately ranked dead last out of all 32 NFL teams.
Very shortly after, however, the Cardinals released a statement revealing $100 million worth of upgrades coming to the team's practice facility in Tempe.
“Our goal is to provide the best possible environment, facilities and resources and to give our team the greatest opportunity to succeed. We are working hard to achieve that. Last season, we shared with our players the plans for a new training facility at the existing Tempe location with a targeted completion date of 2027.
“We have hired Rossetti, a leading architecture firm that has worked with a number of NFL teams on their new facilities, and the design process is underway. We will continue to explore all the other ways — large and small — that we can get better in every single area of our operation.”
According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the awful report card "pushed" Arizona's hand in revealing the plans, which haven't broke ground yet.
"As one source said to me, so many young players on the Cardinals roster are used to the luxurious facilities they came from in college, where they didn't have to wait to use a machine in the weight room or could get custom meals," he wrote on X.
"One young player last season told me it was 'weird' to see the Cardinals' facilities compared what he had in college."
The Cardinals are targeting a date in 2027 for the renovations to be complete.
In the NFLPA survey, team owners make up 15% of the team's overall grade. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill ranked 31st in willingness to invest in facilities, 28th in positive team culture and 27th in building a competitive team by players.