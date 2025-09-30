Cardinals Reveal Plans for New State-of-the-Art Facility
The Arizona Cardinals are moving - practice facilities.
Today, the organization announced plans to move their facility from Tempe to North Phoenix.
From the team site:
"The new facility, which will house both the football and business operations, will be the anchor to a mixed-use, 217-acre site. The Cardinals' facility will take up 30 of those acres and total more than 250,000 square feet. It is scheduled to be completed in 2028."
The Cardinals got a D- in the training room and F in weight room grades on the 2025 NFLPA report card.
As a result, owner Michael Bidwill (who got a D- in ownership grade) has been under heavy fire the past few offseasons.
"Our goal has always been to provide our players and coaches with the best possible environment to prepare and perform at the highest level," Bidwill said in a statement to AZCardinals.com.
"As we evaluated our options, it became clear that we needed more space than what was available at our current location or elsewhere in Tempe. We are deeply grateful to the City of Tempe for its incredible support over the past three decades and for its continued partnership. And we are just as excited to welcome this new chapter in our team's history."
More from the announcement
"The new facility will have three grass outdoor practice fields and a fieldhouse with a full-size turf field indoors. The complex will also have a greatly expanded and modernized locker room, state-of-the-art spaces for the weight room, strength and conditioning, sports medicine and athletic training, meeting rooms, and a player lounge.
"The team will also work with the the city of Phoenix and the Arizona Commerce Authority to populate the remaining mixed-use area, with possibilities including corporate headquarters, restaurants, retail, medical facilities and residential spots."
Arizona purchased the property for $136 million over the summer, according to team writer Darren Urban.
The Cardinals have been at the Tempe facility since 1989.
Upgrading the facilities has been a major talking point around the Cardinals, especially in the last few seasons with teams opening new stadiums and practice headquarters.
Many feel as if the Cardinals are behind the league - though the newly planned facilities are a massive step in the right direction.
Arizona should hopefully be moving into the new building with a perrenial playoff team under HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort.