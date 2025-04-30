Cardinals Reveal Rookie, Top Free Agent Jersey Numbers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled their jersey numbers for the 2025 draft class.
The Cardinals drafted seven players to their roster over the last week, six of which play on the defensive side of the ball.
First-round pick Walter Nolen III will wear No, 97 as a defensive lineman while second-round selection Will Johnson will don the No. 0. Fellow Day 2 pick Jordan Burch has No. 52.
Inside linebacker Cody Simon (No. 50), cornerback Denzel Burke (No. 29), offensive lineman Hayden Conner (No. 58) and final selection Kitan Crawford (No. 36) will be sporting new numbers as Day 3 selections.
As for veteran free agent adds, Calais Campbell will once again wear the No. 93 he wore for so long to begin his career in the desert, accepting the number from Justin Jones who is switching to No. 98.
More from AZCardinals.com:
"The incoming free agents aside from Campbell also got their numbers. Josh Sweat will wear No. 10. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson will be No. 94. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will wear No. 7, the jersey most recently worn by Kyzir White.
"Linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker will wear 27 and 43, respectively. And pass rusher Baron Browning is changing his number from 53 to the 5 he wore in college and for a time with the Broncos."
It's an exciting time for the Cardinals, who had themselves quite the offseason after strong showings in free agency and the draft.
General manager Monti Ossenfort took a mainly defensive heavy approach in both areas, revealing his condifence in Arizona's offense.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out. I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense," Ossenfort said after the draft.
"I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year. I'm excited to get going on that here as on field activities start here over the next week.”