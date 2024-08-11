Cardinals Reveal Starting QB vs Saints
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals rolled out Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback in their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.
Ridder was seen taking snaps with the first team offense during pre-game warm-ups. Murray also was fully dressed going through warm-ups.
With starting quarterback Kyler Murray sitting out the entire preseason (coach's decision), Ridder and quarterback Clayton Tune will split reps to determine who will win QB2 honors in the desert.
Ridder was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason. The Cardinals seemed to like his experience (seventeen starts through two years) and play-style fit behind Murray.
Through camp, Ridder hasn't exactly looked impressive. He's thrown multiple interceptions - though we'll see if those were simply Ridder toying with his abilities or if the issues that plagued him in Atlanta still remain prominent.
"It's huge being able to go out and play in any game," Ridder told reporters earlier in the week. "Any day I get to go out and strap up my uniform and get to go out there to go play football, it's just a dream."
Tune does have starting experience, though it came in just one game during his rookie season in 2023 against the Cleveland Browns.
He says he feels much better moving into Year 2:
"I feel like I learned a lot. I Feel like I can operate smoothly and be able to make things happen, make plays," Tune said.
"Getting in and out of the huddle and putting the ball in play. I feel much more confident in myself."
The split of snaps for both passers against New Orleans is unknown entering tonight, as head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't reveal the game plan ahead of Saturday in terms of playing time.
He did deem the competition "healthy" however:
"Good competition between those two. They're both doing a good job," Gannon said on the QB2 battle.
We'll see who can emerge after tonight, but it looks like Ridder will get first dibs.