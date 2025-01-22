Cardinals Rival Named Best Landing Spot for Daniel Jones
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could potentially see more of Daniel Jones in the future.
Jones - a former top pick from the New York Giants - found himself with the Minnesota Vikings to end the season and is set to hit free agency.
Jones is far from a starting quarterback moving into 2024, though teams have recently discovered the importance of backup play - especially squads considered contenders such as the Los Angeles Rams.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says Jones' best landing spot this offseason will come in Los Angeles:
"Jones was released by the Giants in November and quickly landed in Minnesota, where he served as depth behind Darnold. While the 27-year-old hasn't established himself as a reliable starter, that doesn't guarantee he can," said Knox.
"The Duke product does possess top-tier physical traits and did help New York reach the postseason in 2022. But to revitalize his career, Jones may need to spend more time developing as a backup like Darnold did with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.
"Jones could stay in Minnesota and continue learning under O'Connell. However, O'Connell learned under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Going straight to the source could be even better for Jones.
"The Rams don't appear likely to lose Matthew Stafford to retirement, though he's stated that he'll weigh his future.
"... With Jimmy Garoppolo set to be a free agent, Los Angeles could use a veteran backup. Jones could fill that role while learning under one of the brightest offensive minds in football.
"Baker Mayfield's brief partnership with McVay shouldn't be forgotten by any quarterback who's looking to resuscitate his career. That's exactly what Mayfield did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his five-game stretch in L.A."
Jones certainly has the tools of an NFL quarterback, and perhaps some of that McVay magic can be replicated to revive his career in Los Angeles. The Rams may need him after a potential Stafford retirement, too.