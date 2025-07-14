Arizona Cardinals Rivals Enter Sticky Situation With Another WR
The Arizona Cardinals have seen plenty of San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings through his four-year career in the league, though that could come to an end soon.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jennings is demanding a trade from the organization if he doesn't get a new contract.
"49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources. 49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year," Schefter said on X.
Jennings would be just the latest 49ers wideout to make some noise after Brandon Aiyuk's fiasco last year involving a near trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Deebo Samuel's eventual departure this offseason to the Washington Commanders.
Jennings had his best season as a pro in 2024, reeling in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. His PFF grade of 83.1 ranks 13th among receivers entering 2025.
Schefter also added, "Jennings has approached the 49ers about his request, but little progress has been made, a source told ESPN. If a new deal is not reached by the time training camp starts next week, Jennings plans to request a trade to a team willing to pay him.
"Entering 2025, Jennings is slated to count $4.258 million against the cap in the final year of the two-year, $15.39 million extension he signed last offseason."
All eyes are on the 49ers this season to see if they can prove 2024 was a fluke after finishing at the bottom of the NFC West.
With Brock Purdy inking a massive extension, Samuel now gone and Christian McCaffrey showing signs of slowing down - Jennings was projected to play a massive role in San Francisco's offense this season.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have postseason expectations of their own after spending massive capital on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They hope to capture their first NFC West crown since 2015.
Arizona faces the 49ers in Weeks 3 and 11 for the 2025 regular season.