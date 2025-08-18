All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Rivals Get Massive Boost

Matthew Stafford is back in the mix - no pun intended.

Donnie Druin

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- As the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the 2025 season, so too do their divisional rivals within the NFC West.

One just got a much needed return at a premier position.

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed Matthew Stafford to the practice field on Monday. The franchise quarterback has been dealing with a back injury that's kept him out for the entirity of training camp.

Matthew Stafford Returns to Practice

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Ram
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stafford's back disc - which needed an epidural - has been quite the topic of discussion around the NFC West, as the defending division champs will obviously need their starting quarterback healthy in order to repeat.

His back raised even more eyebrows when the Rams brought in a "Mobile Rejuvenation Chamber" to help the 37-year-old.

From SI National:

"Specifically, an 'Ammortal chamber,' which was located inside what looks like an airstream trailer without many windows. The company's website touts the chamber as the 'fastest way to reset, recharge, and rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit.' It retails for $159,500."

Speculation rose to critical levels over the weekend when the Rams declined to comment if Stafford had participated in a workout.

How This Impacts Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals helme
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are looking to capture their first NFC West title since 2015. This season, the division appears to be as open as ever with all four teams making a serious case to take the crown.

Stafford and the Rams won't see the Cardinals until very late in the season with matchups coming in Week 14 and 18, respectively.

Arizona wouldn't directly benefit from Stafford missing time to start the season - though the Rams do have tough outings against the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles within the first three weeks of the regular season.

Arizona has lost their previous three-of-four matchups against the Rams, though they nearly completed the sweep against Los Angeles last year - being just one Trey McBride target away from doing so.

We still have one week of preseason work left, and the regular season is set to begin on Sunday, Sept. 7 for both the Rams and Cardinals.

Stafford still has a ways to go before he officially is back, though the Rams undoubtedly got a massive boost with this development.

Published
