PFF: Arizona Cardinals Rivals Are Overlooked
ARIZONA -- The NFC West figures to be an incredibly tough division moving into 2025, as any of the four teams could realistically make a play for the crown.
The Arizona Cardinals have won the NFC West just once since 2010 while the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams all have respectively had success with winning the division.
Entering 2025, Pro Football Focus says two teams within the NFC West are being overlooked:
San Francisco 49ers
Dalton Wasserman: "Despite dealing with a slew of injuries to key players, the 49ers were the NFL's second-highest-graded team with a losing record in 2024. When healthy, this team is loaded with stars — including quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tackle Trent Williams, edge defender Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.
"If all, or even most, of those players play 17 games, the 49ers have a real chance to return to the postseason."
The 49ers were indeed banged up last season, though San Francisco also suffered several losses in the past few months including Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward among other big names.
San Francisco did welcome defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and have their franchise quarterback locked down - so there's reason for optimism for sure - though after a dismal 2024 (which, yes, mostly was due to injury) there's also reason for doubt.
Seattle Seahawks
Wasserman: "This offseason brought a lot of turnover to the Seahawks, particularly on offense. They’ll enter 2025 with a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback, and two new wide receivers on the outside. Despite all the moving pieces, headlined by quarterback Sam Darnold, Seattle appears to have a clear vision for its offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
"The big question for Seattle will be an offensive line that collapsed in pass protection down the stretch last year. A healthy Abraham Lucas and a productive rookie season from Grey Zabel could improve things up front in short order. If that happens, the Seahawks still have the requisite tools to be in the postseason mix."
Seattle finished tied with the Rams atop the division with a 10-7 record, though that still wasn't good enough to take the crown. After moving on from their offensive core of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett - how much better will things get?
The Seahawks' defense has superb talent on all three levels, undoubtedly, but until we know the offense can hold their end of the bargain, it's wait-and-see mode.