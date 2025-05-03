Cardinals Rookie Compared Himself to Defensive Icon in Pre-Draft Process
The Arizona Cardinals could have gone with a sexier position to start the NFL Draft, like wide receiver or cornerback, but the team went into the trenches with Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen.
Nolen, the No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss, was one of the best defensive line prospects in this year's draft class.
Nolen also agrees with that sentiment, comparing himself to Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
“I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald," Nolen said at the Senior Bowl via The Draft Network reporter Justin Melo. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.”
Nolen received that same respect and love from Donald himself, who shouted him out on NFL Network.
“I heard you say you’re the next Aaron Donald, man,” Donald said in a video to Nolen. “Keep doing your thing, man. Hopefully, you have a long career and a better career than what I had. I’ll be looking out for you, I’ll be watching for you, and see how this thing turns out for you.”
Nolen spent his first two years in college football at Texas A&M after being named the No. 1 overall prospect for the high school class of 2022. He had 17 sacks in his senior year of high school, but while he failed to reach that total in three years combined in college, he still found a way to be named a consensus All-American at the defensive tackle position.
Nolen will look to forge his path in the NFL as he begins his career with the Cardinals. That journey begins at the team's rookie minicamp from Friday until Sunday at the team facility.