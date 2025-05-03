All Cardinals

Cardinals Rookie Compared Himself to Defensive Icon in Pre-Draft Process

The Arizona Cardinals rookie has high hopes for himself.

Jeremy Brener

Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen stands and holds his jersey.
Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen stands and holds his jersey. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals could have gone with a sexier position to start the NFL Draft, like wide receiver or cornerback, but the team went into the trenches with Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen.

Nolen, the No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss, was one of the best defensive line prospects in this year's draft class.

Nolen also agrees with that sentiment, comparing himself to Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

“I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald," Nolen said at the Senior Bowl via The Draft Network reporter Justin Melo. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.”

Nolen received that same respect and love from Donald himself, who shouted him out on NFL Network.

“I heard you say you’re the next Aaron Donald, man,” Donald said in a video to Nolen. “Keep doing your thing, man. Hopefully, you have a long career and a better career than what I had. I’ll be looking out for you, I’ll be watching for you, and see how this thing turns out for you.”

Nolen spent his first two years in college football at Texas A&M after being named the No. 1 overall prospect for the high school class of 2022. He had 17 sacks in his senior year of high school, but while he failed to reach that total in three years combined in college, he still found a way to be named a consensus All-American at the defensive tackle position.

Nolen will look to forge his path in the NFL as he begins his career with the Cardinals. That journey begins at the team's rookie minicamp from Friday until Sunday at the team facility.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News