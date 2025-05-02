Analyst: Cardinals Top Pick Most Likely to Bust
The Arizona Cardinals are banking on first-round pick Walter Nolen in numerous ways.
After a successful free agent period where the Cardinals added names such as Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, the draft saw Arizona walk home with Nolen at pick 16 - a player head coach Jonathan Gannon coveted more than anybody.
"Today, the perfect world was getting in my car and having Walter Nolen on our team," Gannon told reporters in a press conference following Day 1.
Nolen dominated during his last season in college, though concerns about his character followed him throughout the draft process.
Those concerns have him as the most likely NFC player drafted to bust, according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
Cardinals' Walter Nolen Named Most Likely Pick to Bust
"Nolen might be the biggest boom-or-bust prospect from the 2025 draft. His physical traits scream Jalen Carter-like potential, but it’s tough to ignore the red flags. He had two lackluster seasons at Texas A&M before his breakout season at Ole Miss. Scouts and draft experts reportedly had a hard time searching for glowing reviews from Nolen’s stint with the Aggies," Manzano wrote.
"With character and work ethic concerns, Nolen wasn’t in the top 16 of most draft boards from the prominent draft experts. But it’s not surprising that a team took a chance on Nolen’s elite physical traits, with the Cardinals rolling the dice on him with the No. 16 pick.
"Coach Jonathan Gannon is the ideal coach to help Nolen reach his high potential, with a defensive background that turned the Cardinals into a middle-of-the-pack defense despite the team lacking talent on that side of the ball. Also, Gannon knows the importance of having a stout defensive line as the former defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Nolen’s physical gifts are worth betting on, but there are plenty of concerns with this first-round selection."
Nolen himself was aware of the pre-draft narratives.
"All the negative things that people try to make up during this process [doesn't matter]. But like I said, the Cardinals took a chance for me and I'm blessed for that. I can't wait to get there," he told reporters after being drafted.
"I don't feel any type of way now. Now, it's just time for me to go show everybody they're wrong. I just want to help put the Cardinals back in a better situation, get back in the playoffs and make a run."
Gannon says he wasn't aware of what was being said about their newest defensive anchor along the line of scrimmage.
“He’s got a huge heart. It was awesome in the pre-draft process getting to know him. I don’t know what narratives are out there or anything like that. I make up my own mind, and this guy is a Cardinal 1,000%. I’m glad we got to add him," he said.
The Cardinals are certainly comfortable in their pre-draft work on Nolen. The talent is there - we'll see if pre-draft chatter was simply smoke.