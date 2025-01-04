Cardinals Rookie Fined for Play vs Rams
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been fined by the NFL for an illegal blindside block in last week's loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
The play, which happened in the second quarter, came on a punt return. He was fined $5,592 for the play, which was flagged on the field and pushed the Cardinals back 15 yards since it's considered a personal foul.
That play was just one of 35 plays that were fined by the league during Week 17.
The largest fine from last week was awarded to New England Patriots LB Keion White, who was penalized $28,139 for a horse-collar tackle.
Taylor-Demerson is nearly finished with his rookie season, one where he was thrust into starting action earlier in the year thanks to an injury to Jalen Thompson.
The Texas Tech product - frequently called "Rabbit" - has proved to be a strong piece for the Cardinals to rely on, whether that's filling in as a starter or simply playing a support role when called upon by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.
“He was flying around the ball today, definitely something special. Of course, we miss JT (S Jalen Thompson), that's my dog. Rabbit (Taylor-Demerson) did a great job filling in," Budda Baker said on Taylor-Demerson after starting next to him in the previous win over the New York Jets.
"We always were looking at each other and (had) good communication, so it was definitely something special. He did a great job, so I am very excited for his future.”
Taylor-Demerson and the Cardinals look to finish their season on a high note when the San Francisco 49ers come to town. Kickoff for Week 18 at State Farm Stadium is set for 2:25 PM local time in Glendale.