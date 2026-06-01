Packers Emerging as Serious Trade Threat to Land Cardinals Star Josh Sweat

The Arizona Cardinals haven't seen star pass rusher Josh Sweat at voluntary OTAs, which was the same case as last offseason after he signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal — though these circumstances feel different.

The Cardinals went 3-14 and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, a figure beloved by Sweat after the two previously worked together in Philadelphia. Gannon was a factor in Sweat arriving to the desert in 2025 and Gannon oversaw Sweat's two most productive seasons in the NFL.

Trade rumblings have followed Sweat since the early stages of the offseason after Gannon was fired, though things are heating up once again — and the Green Bay Packers are at the forefront.

According to 247 Packers reporter Easton Butler, the Cardinals and Packers are currently engaged in trade discussions around Sweat.

"Hearing the Packers and Cardinals are working on a trade involving Josh Sweat, per source. It is coming down to how much cap the Packers are willing to take, and how high of a pick," he wrote on X.

Hearing the Packers and Cardinals are working on a trade involving Josh Sweat, per source. It is coming down to how much cap the Packers are willing to take, and how high of a pick. pic.twitter.com/gO7YXzp8zu — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) June 1, 2026

The Cardinals would save $10.8 million against the salary cap if they traded Sweat.

This comes on the heels of Jordan Schultz's report saying teams were calling on Sweat.

Green Bay, with Gannon as their defensive coordinator, will have Micah Parsons expected to miss the first four weeks of the season due to his ACL injury. Especially after the Rams acquired Myles Garrett this morning, the Packers may feel the need to load up on veteran talent to win now.

Sweat's absence from OTAs didn't seem to bother head coach Mike LaFleur when asked by reporters.

"I don't even read into the [trade] offers. I don't look at them. I'm just excited at the fact that I don't have to game plan against this guy. I got to know him when I first got this job. He's a good dude and he goes about his process," he said.

"He's not the first guy to go about his process the way that he is in terms of how he's training and all of that. I've been around a lot of really good football players that have done this. But like I said, I'm happy I don't have to game plan against him."

Outside of Sweat, the Cardinals did little to add value to their edge room. Faces such as Baron Browning, BJ Ojulari, Zaven Collins and Jordan Burch combined for just 5.5 sacks last season.

To trade Sweat this late in the offseason feels like a big mistake, though it's clear rumors are heating up — especially in Green Bay.

Packers On SI's Bill Huber is reporting a fifth-round pick could get a deal done, you can read more about that here.