Cardinals Rule James Conner Out vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out running back James Conner ahead of their Week 18 finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Conner and Joey Blount when speaking with reporters on Wednesday.
Conner left Week 16's matchup against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter with a knee injury and didn't return. He ultimately pushed through the injury after being limited in all three days of practice and was healthy enough to play in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, though he re-injured himself early and didn't return.
“We’ll do what's best for him and then what's best for the team. If he's healthy enough to play like he was going into the game—he ended up taking a shot on the same knee. If we decide he can go, he'll go," said Gannon earlier this week.
With fellow running back Trey Benson on injured reserve, the Cardinals will lean on Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas in their season finale. Arizona will have the opportunity to reach eight wins with a victory over San Francisco, which would double their win total from last season.
Carter certainly has the confidence of the coaching staff.
“He's a good runner. He is a good football player, and he's done that all the way dating back to last year. I always laugh that running backs go right, go left, and run to grass," said Gannon on Carter.
"He has a unique way of anticipating what is going to happen and getting to that spot before you think he can get to that spot. I thought he played extremely well.”