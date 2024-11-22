Cardinals Rule Starter Out; Three Questionable vs Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out Jalen Thompson with an ankle injury ahead of Week 12's road test against the Seattle Seahawks.
Full injury report:
OUT - Jalen Thompson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE - Xavier Thomas (back), Darius Robinson (calf), Jonah Williams (knee),
All of Isaiah Adams (back), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Max Melton (illness) Emari Demercado (shoulder) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back) were removed off the injury report and are good to go.
Thompson will now miss his second consecutive game with the ankle injury after not playing in Week 10's matchup against the New York Jets.
There was some hope that the bye week would allow Thompson - who started every game prior - more time to heal, though when Arizona signed veteran safety Andre Chachere to their practice squad and Thompson didn't practice at all throughout the week, there was a feeling the Cardinals would again be without him.
Taylor-Demerson will likely get the start next to Budda Baker against one of the league's top passing attacks. He had six tackles and two passes defensed in his lone start for the Cardinals this season.
All eyes were on Robinson this week as the first-round pick could potentially make his debut in Seattle. The Cardinals saw him practice in limited capacity all week and his status for Sunday is up in the air.
Robinson was called a "game-wrecker" by Baker, which you can read more about here.
Thomas was a full participant before being a surprise addition to Friday's injury report and now being questionable. He, along with new acquisition Baron Browning, impressed in their last time out vs. New York.
Williams spent the first part of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury before recently being activated to the 53 man roster.
It will either be him or Beachum that gets the nod at right tackle on Sunday, though the Cardinals may not feel rushed to get Williams back on the field considering Beachum's level of play as of late.
For Seattle, Brady Russell is out with a foot injury while Noah Fant (groin) and Laviska Shenault (back) are questionable.