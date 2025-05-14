Cardinals Schedule Leak: Primetime vs NFC West Rival
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly making a comeback to Thursday Night Football during the 2025 season.
According to PHNX's Bo Brack and Johnny Venerable, the Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
This will be the team's first Thursday Night Football game since 2022.
More on Cardinals 2025 Schedule
The Cardinals will not be making any international trips this coming season, as the NFL announced their full slate of games with Arizona absent. Their lone chance was to compete against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany.
Arizona hasn't seen many leaks on their schedule ahead of its release (Wednesday, May 14 at 5:00 PM local time here in the desert), though more games are expected to be unveiled ahead of the release date.
Thanksgiving doesn't seem to be on the table (Arizona is set to face the Dallas Cowboys on the road).
The Cardinals also have a pretty cool schedule release video incoming, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"I just got a text on this topic from a pretty good source. 'Hearing Cardinals' digital team has a banger of a schedule release this year,'" said Rapoport on the Pat McAfee Show.
Some miscellaneous tidbits on past Cardinals schedules include:
- Arizona has opened season just once at home in the last five years (2022 vs KC).
- Cardinals have concluded season at home in last three of four years.
- This year Arizona is tied for fifth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing win percentage (.457).
- In the last five of six years, the Cardinals have had their bye in Week 10 or later.