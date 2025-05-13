Do Cardinals Have Any International Games in 2025?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not be traveling abroad for any of their 2025 games, as the NFL has fully announced their slate of international games for the upcoming season.
NFL 2025 International Game Slate
Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland
Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London, England
Week 6: Cleveland Broncos vs. New York Jets in London, England
Week 7: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England
Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany
Week 11: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain
Cardinals International Game History
The Cardinals could have played the Colts in Berlin this season, as Arizona is scheduled to face Indianapolis on the road in 2025.
The organization last featured internationally in 2022, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 in Mexico City.
The Cardinals previously played San Francisco in Mexico back in 2005, where they won 31-14 in the first regular season game outside of the United States.
Arizona also lost 33-0 to the Los Angeles Rams in London back in 2017.
Could Cardinals Feature in Future Games?
The Cardinals certainly could be involved in more international games in the future given their trajectory and prior experience.
Arizona appears to be a major playoff contender after a strong offseason in both free agency and the draft.
At very worst, the Cardinals could bring an exciting presence to an audience outside of the country.
The Rams are set to play a game in Australia in 2026 - the first time ever the NFL has branched to the continent for regular season play - and Arizona could play a game there as NFC West division rivals.
Given their history with Mexico City, the Cardinals could be strong candidates to play there should the league return, too.
2025 Cardinals Opponents
Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Released?
The NFL will unveil their full 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 14 at 5:00 PM Arizona time.