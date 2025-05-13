All Cardinals

Do Cardinals Have Any International Games in 2025?

The Arizona Cardinals will stay within the United States for this season.

Donnie Druin

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not be traveling abroad for any of their 2025 games, as the NFL has fully announced their slate of international games for the upcoming season.

NFL 2025 International Game Slate

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland
Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London, England
Week 6: Cleveland Broncos vs. New York Jets in London, England
Week 7: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England
Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany
Week 11: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain

Cardinals International Game History

The Cardinals could have played the Colts in Berlin this season, as Arizona is scheduled to face Indianapolis on the road in 2025.

The organization last featured internationally in 2022, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 38-10 in Mexico City.

The Cardinals previously played San Francisco in Mexico back in 2005, where they won 31-14 in the first regular season game outside of the United States.

Arizona also lost 33-0 to the Los Angeles Rams in London back in 2017.

Could Cardinals Feature in Future Games?

The Cardinals certainly could be involved in more international games in the future given their trajectory and prior experience.

Arizona appears to be a major playoff contender after a strong offseason in both free agency and the draft.

At very worst, the Cardinals could bring an exciting presence to an audience outside of the country.

The Rams are set to play a game in Australia in 2026 - the first time ever the NFL has branched to the continent for regular season play - and Arizona could play a game there as NFC West division rivals.

Given their history with Mexico City, the Cardinals could be strong candidates to play there should the league return, too.

2025 Cardinals Opponents

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks


Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks

When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Released?

The NFL will unveil their full 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 14 at 5:00 PM Arizona time.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News