Arizona Cardinals' Secondary Massively Disrespected in New Ranking
The Arizona Cardinals' secondary has shown incredible growth over the past pair of seasons. A group that was once a liability has begun to display real signs of development under DB whisperer and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
In fact, much of their recent struggles could be mostly attributed to a complete lack of pressure up front. Despite that, some of the Cardinals' DBs managed to put forward Pro Bowl-level seasons in 2024.
Although some of these players are clearly deserving of praise, and suggest that the future of Arizona's secondary is in good hands, that fact is not being recognized by one national outlet.
Arizona Cardinals Secondary Disrespected in Latest Ranking
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko ranked each NFL team's group of defensive backs. The Cardinals came in at a paltry, inexplicable 26 out of 32.
"The Cardinals’ secondary is led by cornerback Garrett Williams, who posted a strong 2024 season in both overall and advanced coverage grades.
"The safety duo of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson provides a solid foundation, though the group has been prone to occasional mistakes. Arizona also drafted Will Johnson in the second round to bolster the unit, which features a promising mix of youth and potential," Kosko wrote.
It's unclear how "being prone to occasional mistakes" justifies ranking them in the bottom six group in the NFL, especially with a perennial Pro Bowler in Baker and a true rising star in Williams.
It's understandable that the national media may not know many of the names in the Cardinals' secondary. Players like Max Melton and Starling Thomas V are not household names, and did go through a rough growing period.
But with how improved Arizona's front seven is, a group that showed raw potential is much more likely to continue in that upward trajectory.
Granted, no one can truly argue the Cardinals' secondary should be in the top 10, especially without tangible results in the past two seasons.
But what they do have is young talent, and a high level of potential in that talent. Will Johnson was considered a first-round pick until he slid for injury concerns.
There's a chance Arizona struggles in that area of the field in 2025. But to claim the group as a whole is not even worthy of being ranked average at best seems uneducated.
The Cardinals DBs will have to let their play speak for them in 2025.