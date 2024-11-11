Cardinals Sent Jets to Rock Bottom
ARIZONA -- Rarely have the Arizona Cardinals been the one putting the nail in the coffin, especially against a Hall of Fame quarterback and an organization such as the New York Jets.
To quote Dewey from Malcolm in the Middle: The future is now, old man.
The Cardinals emphatically defeated the Jets in 31-6 fashion on Sunday, improving their own record to 6-4 (winning their last four straight entering the bye week) and still claiming the top spot in the NFC West.
In the process, they humbled a Jets team confident off an extended period of rest and win from Thursday Night Football.
Now, they're just 3-7.
“There's been a lot of emotions this year for sure. I thought after a big win on Thursday night and a nice long week we were going to come out with a lot of energy and win the game," said Aaron Rodgers after the loss.
"We didn't come out with great energy on either side of the ball and offensively, you're not going to beat anybody scoring six points.”
The Athletic's postseason projection model has the Jets' playoff chances at just 8% now after the loss.
NFL analyst Trey Wingo says the Cardinals sent New York to rock bottom.
"The Jets are done..season is over and now they are facing the harsh reality of what happens going forward: close to 30 players on expiring contracts..a soon to be 41 year old QB who looks it..a coaching staff that will probably be gone. This is what rock bottom looks l[ike]" said Wingo in a post/tweet.
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini also put on Twitter/X that the Jets' season is now over.
"The 2024 Jets are done. With a chance to keep alive hope, they played their worst game or the season. Everyone was bad, from Rodgers to the bottom of the roster. Tackling was a joke. Pea-shooter offense. Poorly prepared. That’s on Ulbrich (1-4)."
Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said after the game that the postseason is the furthest thing from his mind after losing.
“In all honesty, the playoffs should be the last thing on our mind right now. ... We'll take this one game at a time and we'll see what happens, but the beauty of this locker room though is that we have some very prideful men in there. Which I think is a testament to how they finished that game, especially in the back half of the fourth quarter. There's not one quit from anybody—offense, defense or special teams. The character of that locker room is right. We've just got some things we've got to fix, and clean up.”
As of now, the Jets are slated to pick in the top ten of the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the Cardinals, their postseason chances sit at 56% per The Athletic's calculations.
Their season's far from over for both teams - though for Arizona, it's the beginning of a new season.
"Good win. I thought we came out fast, started strong on all three phases really, and then I really like how the half ended (with us) not giving them the ball back. That’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. You never want to give him the ball back at the two-minute, so some of those plays were critical," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I think we ended with a field goal, and then I think they had the ball at the start of the second half. I think it was a fourth down stop, and then we go right down the field and score. I'm sure you saw his stat line. I think the quarterback was the best player on the planet today, so kudos to him and we'll work tomorrow.
"They're going to get a little bit of rest - and they know the season starts now.”