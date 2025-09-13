Cardinals Set for Huge Break in Future Packers Matchup
The Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, but lost one of their top receivers in the process.
Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone in the win and is going to miss a chunk of time recovering. The offense is powered through multiple receivers rather than a single top dog, but Reed was arguably that guy.
That's going to force Green Bay to adjust their passing game without him, and even with all their weapons that isn't ideal. They have an interesting lineup of opponents over the next few weeks, including four of the next five on the road. One of those road games is against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.
For the Cardinals, that's been a game circled on the calendar for quite some time. Arizona is trying to prove that they are ready to be playoff contenders once again, and a win versus the Packers would have been a good measuring mark over the summer.
Read More: Cardinals Impressed But Not Satisfied With Rookie Star
However, Green Bay isn't just another playoff-caliber team -- they are making a push for a Super Bowl title this season. If you're looking for a statement win, this is the one.
Having the Packers visit the desert will be a plus for the Cardinals. If they can rack up necessary wins going into that game, we could find a legitimate home field advantage for the team. Of course, Green Bay fans travel well, but this game would have major incentive if the cards play out in Arizona's way.
Before Week 7, the Cardinals will play the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts. The team started off the season on the right foot with a win over the New Orleans Saints.
On paper, Arizona is a better team than Carolina, Tennessee, and Indianapolis, while a once again injured San Francisco team also struggles to stand up with the Cardinals. The Seahawks are the toughest team here to evaluate, but they always play Arizona tough.
So, by the time the Packers land in Glendale, we could see more than a few wins on the record. If we give the Cardinals four wins against the Panthers, Titans, Colts, and 49ers with a loss to the Seahawks, that's a 5-1 team riding a two-game winning streak. It would make the Cardinals as hot as any team in the league and draw national attention.
We have a long time between now and then to see how everything unfolds, but this game means a lot to Arizona already. With Reed out of the lineup until further notice, the Packers could be without arguably their best receiver headed into the game.
Yes, the Packers are stocked at the position, but that's a key injury.
The Cardinals will be monitoring how Green Bay operates without Reed moving forward, because this could legitimately alter things quite a bit.