Cardinals Impressed But Not Satisfied With Star Rookie
ARIZONA -- Make no mistake - the Arizona Cardinals have been impressed with Will Johnson.
Johnson, a rookie out of Michigan, completed his first NFL game last week with three passes defensed, a hit stick on New Orleans WR Chris Olave and an interception that unfortunately was called back for a penalty non-related to the game.
"It was amazing," Johnson after playing in his debut. "Our goal this week was to go out there and get a win. We got the job done. Now it's time to go back, get our bodies right, and prepare for this next week."
Read More: Final Injury Report Between Cardinals and Panthers
How can Johnson improve moving into next week?
Reporters met with Cardinals CB Coach Ryan Smith following practice, who spoke on Johnson and a few others in Arizona's cornerback room:
VIDEO: Cardinals DB Coach Talks Will Johnson
Head coach Jonathan Gannon was also asked about Johnson's performance after Week 1.
“He played well. I thought he played with the right technique for most of the day. He made some plays and showed up. I know the one big hit— what was cool about that was taking the coaching to the grass," said Gannon.
"That was formation recognition with him there in that particular call. Some freedom that we gave him, and he saw it and applied it. The one interception, (it’s) unfortunate (that it) gets taken off the board, but I thought he played well.”
Read More: Cardinals Star Expects Team to Make Playoffs
Quarterback Kyler Murray also was hyped for Johnson when speaking with media members after the win in New Orleans.
“The bubble? Good play, great play. I love the way that Will (Johnson) played today. Obviously, they snatched one from him. I wanted that one for him too. First game, get a pick, that would have been tough. He played well.”
Franchise legend and defensive tackle Calais Campbell believes Johnson's strong play to begin 2025 is only the baseline for the Michigan product moving forward:
"He has all the tools to be an elite corner in this league and it's good to see him get some first action and show what he can do," Campbell said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "He's created a new standard for himself, so we expect him to be like that all the time. This is the new normal. You can't go backwards, you've got to stay here."
There's plenty of meat left on the bone for Johnson to chomp at, and given how well he played last week, that's incredibly exciting for the Cardinals and their fans.