BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals CB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
ARIZONA -- The hits continue to come for the Arizona Cardinals as training camp is fully underway for the 2025 season.
After seeing Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari and Bilal Nichols ruled out to begin training camp due to injury, Arizona saw one of their linebackers hospitalized with a concussion.
Now, one of their potential starting cornerbacks is set to miss the entire 2025 season.
Starling Thomas Tore ACL; Done for 2025
From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Sunday morning:
"Tests revealed that Cardinals CB Starling Thomas, who has started 22 games the past two seasons in Arizona, tore his ACL during Friday’s practice, per source."
Thomas now becomes the second cornerback to be ruled out for the season, following in the footsteps of Sean Murphy-Bunting, who was placed on the NFI list earlier this offseason.
Thomas was a strong candidate to emerge as a starter in the cornerback room, though those duties may now be solidified by Will Johnson and Max Melton with Garrett Williams in the slot. Kei'Trel Clark, Denzel Burke and Elijah Jones are other names who could fill in as a rotational third.
Thomas joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent back in 2023, though he was waived ahead of final roster cuts. The Cardinals claimed him off waivers shortly after, and he's been in the desert since.
Thomas has started 22 of the 29 games he's played for Arizona in the last two seasons and showed some serious signs of improvement over that period.
When Murphy-Bunting was ruled out for the year, many believed Thomas had earned the opportunity to continue starting even with prominent draft picks in Melton and Johnson (both Day 2 selections) on the roster.
Arizona's cornerback room was considered to be one of their deepest strengths ahead of preseason activities, though another blow has been dealt to the position.