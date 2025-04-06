Cardinals Show Interest in Potential Draft Gem
As much as the Arizona Cardinals would like to nail their first-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, they need to make sure that they're also checking notes and doing their research on the late-round guys.
A draft class is only as strong as its roots, and very rarely does a single pick define a class. This is a crucial draft, too, as I have said several times (and many others would agree). After a second-half collapse last season, this offseason was pivotal.
Free agency was a good start, and the Cards seem to be doing their work on the top prospects in the class. The next step is getting to know guys in the next tier-or-two down.
The Cardinals recently had a virtual visit with Syracuse edge rusher Fadil Diggs as a part of this agenda.
Diggs spent last season with the Orange after playing with Texas A&M his first four collegiate seasons. His move to Syracuse was worth every second, as he broke out with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 45 tackles. His 7.5 sacks are a half-sack shy of his career total with the Aggies.
It was exactly the season that Diggs needed to propel his future pro stock and get in touch with NFL teams. But that wasn't the only thing that helped him to stand out.
At the Scouting Combine, Diggs posted a 4.57 40-yard dash time at 6'4 and 257 lbs. Diggs also had a 30.5 inch vertical and 10'1 inch broad jump to show off some solid athleticism and explosiveness. NFL.com graded him 10th amongst all defensive end/edge rushers at the Combine.
Of course, there's plenty that Diggs needs to build on, including setting the edge against the run. He's off to a good start when it comes to his development as a pass rusher, and Arizona is a great place to be coached up there.
Diggs is a true edge defender who has spent a near-equal amount of time playing with a hand in the dirt and standing up. The Cardinals will appreciate a player like that, knowing he can move around with comfort for pass rushing alignments.
Overall, I can see Diggs being a target for the Cardinals and he's certainly the type of player that we have seen Monti Ossenfort previously favored with tons of playing time and good pro size.
As a likely day three pick (maybe could sneak into the back end of day two if a team likes him enough), this is the kind of player the Cardinals need to focus on.
Again, a draft class is only as good as its roots, and a player like Diggs has the potential to grow over time and provide value down the road.