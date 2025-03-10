Report: Cardinals Sign Bengals LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals may have just found a new starting inside linebacker.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are signing former Cincinnati Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a two-year deal worth $11 million.
The Cardinals saw starting linebacker Kyzir White enter free agency after two years in Arizona and would have needed a replacement next to fellow starter Mack Wilson.
Davis-Gaither played in 17 games for the Bengals last season and started seven. He's played at least 13 games in all but one season of his five-year career thus far.
The 27-year-old linebacker first entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. All five seasons have been spent with the Bengals.
Davis-Gaither has over 200 career tackles, with 82 coming last season in Cincinnati.
The Cardinals have been quite busy today, as Arizona has signed a handful of their own free agents on top of landing premier pass rusher Josh Sweat to a massive deal.
The defensive unit took a big step in the right direction under coordinator Nick Rallis in 2024, though Arizona will be losing the productive White in the middle along with backup Krys Barnes.
It's unknown if Davis-Gaither will be expected to start in the interior of Arizona's defense. Currently, Owen Pappoe also resides as an off-ball linebacker.
The Cardinals could also utilize one of their six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to supplement the position, too.
