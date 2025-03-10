Cardinals Spend Big, Land Big Name Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- Many fans had begged the Arizona Cardinals to go big-game hunting in free agency.
It finally happened.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year deal worth $76.4 million.
Arizona had an obvious need at pass rusher, and thanks to Sweat's prior experience with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in Philadelphia.
Sweat was a massive part of the Eagles' Super Bowl run this past season and had an MVP-like performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with 2.5 sacks.
Sweat and fellow Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams were two targets for the Cardinals entering this free agency period, though Williams signed a massive deal with the New England Patriots instead.
Was the familiarity a factor in landing Sweat?
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered this when asked about Gannon's familiarity with Eagles players and if it helps:
"Yeah, maybe a little bit. You have to look back at each situation that is unique. I think that's one of the challenges of free agency with any player that's available is... it's not a situation where you can pick up the phone and call that team and say, 'Hey, tell me about Player X.' I'm a big fan of having information... any information that's good information and credible information.
"We'll use all those avenues. We've had some other coaches that have come into our program from other teams. Absolutely, we'll ask them and guys that have first-hand knowledge of being with a player... 'Hey, what are they like on a day-to-day basis? What do they do well? What do they have to improve on?' Absolutely, those are all avenues that we'll use and continue to gather that information as we make our decisions going in a free agency."
Arizona entered this week with over $74 million in cap space and had re-signed Aaron Brewer, Joey Blount, Baron Browning, Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum.
The Cardinals needed a premier pass rusher - and that's what they're getting in Sweat, who had eight sacks in the regular season.