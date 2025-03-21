Cardinals Sign Former Packers OL
The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing of cornerback Jaylon Jones and offensive lineman Royce Newman today.
While we already knew about the Jones signing, the Newman acquisition was news to just about everybody.
More on Newman from the Cardinals' media relations team:
"Newman (6-5, 310) has appeared in 52 games with 24 starts (21 at right guard, 2 at left guard, 1 at right tackle) in his career after entering the league with Green Bay as a fourth-round selection (142nd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss.
"The 27-year old Newman spent the 2024 season with Tampa Bay and appeared in one game at guard with the Buccaneers. A four-year NFL veteran, he played his first three seasons in Green Bay (2021-23) prior to last season with the Buccaneers. As a rookie in 2021 with Green Bay, Newman played all 17 games and made 16 starts, the most by a Packers rookie guard since 1970."
Newman joins Jones, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Simi Fehoko, Mykal Walker, Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Sweat, Jacoby Brissett, and Jake Curhan to sign with the Cardinals as outside free agents.
Arizona has retained Aaron Brewer, Joey Blount, Evan Brown, Kelvin Beachum, Baron Browning, Zay Jones and L.J. Collier as their in-house free agents thus far.
Versatility is a key calling card for Jonathan Gannon's trenches, as linemen on both sides of the ball are often required to know and understand multiple positions.
Newman certainly fits that bill and could factor as a potential piece at right guard, where the Cardinals didn't re-sign Will Hernandez.