Cardinals Sign Four Players to Future Deals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following four players have been added to future/reserve contracts:
DL Anthony Goodlow
OL Sincere Haynesworth
RB Zonovan Knight
DL P.J. Mustipher
Goodlow/Mustipher stay in Arizona while Haynesworth and Knight are new additions.
More on the fresh faces from the Cardinals' press release:
"Haynesworth (6-1, 300) entered the league in 2024 with the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent from Tulane and spent his first year on the practice squad of the Saints and Patriots. While at Tulane, Haynesworth was a five-year starter at center who was named the American Athletic Conference offensive lineman of the year in 2023.
"Knight (5-11, 210) was on the Jets practice squad in 2024 after spending the offseason with the Detroit Lions. He entered the league with the Jets in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent from N.C. State and appeared in seven games with New York as a rookie where he played seven games (four starts) and had 85 carries for 300 yards and one touchdown to go along with 13 receptions for 100 yards. The 23-year old Knight played two games with the Lions in 2023 and also spent time on Detroit’s practice squad that season."
Arizona previously signed WR Andre Baccellia, CB Jaden Davis, CB Darren Hall, OL Matthew Jones, WR Tejhaun Palmer, TE Bernhard Seikovits and DL Ben Stille yesterday - all of whom ended the year on the Cardinals' practice squad.
“Everybody knows in this building change is inevitable. That’s going to happen. The team is not going to look like this. The team meeting today is going to be drastically different than the Tuesday after Easter when off-season program starts," said head coach Jonathan Gannon the rotating door that is the NFL offseason.
"You thank them, and I'm appreciative of everybody because they did what I asked them to do. We do things our style, which isn't for everybody, and that's fine. It's knowing that sometimes a lot of these guys that have made a lot of sacrifices and have laid it on the line for you as a coach to be successful, they're not going to be here. You wish them well.”