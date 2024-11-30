Report: Cardinals Sign James Conner to Extension
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are signing running back James Conner to a two-year extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"More time together: Cardinals are signing RB James Conner to a two-year contract extension, per source. Conner was scheduled to be a free agent after this season, but no longer."
Schefter added in a later tweet that the deal was a two-year, $19 million extension.
The Cardinals, under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, have utilized a heavy run-first approach, which has relied on Conner to be a premier back in order for the team to find success.
That's precisely what Conner has been.
Even during a 4-13 season in 2023, Conner eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, and in 2024 he's helped the Cardinals open a few eyes during their 6-5 start. Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings could see him eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards for a fourth straight season.
After Arizona took Trey Benson early in the 2024 NFL Draft, there was speculation Conner's time with the Cardinals was coming to an end.
No contact extensions during training camp, preseason or the early portion of the regular season continued to put that in doubt, though general manager Monti Ossenfort was able to ensure a key part of their offense will continue in the locker room.
"I've been telling people. Since I've been playing with James I've known what type of back he is. Obviously, he's underrated around the world in the league and how he's viewed, but I know there's nothing he can't do in my eyes," Kyler Murray said of Conner earlier this season.
Other potential contract extensions to watch are Hjalte Froholdt, Budda Baker, Kyzir White and Will Hernandez ahead of 2025's free agency class.