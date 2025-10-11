Cardinals Sign QB as Kyler Murray Status Still Unclear
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 6 road test against the Indianapolis Colts.
With all eyes on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals signed Kedon Slovis from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.
Arizona also elevated Zach Carter and Anthony Goodlow from the practice sqaud to the active roster with their standard two moves allowed.
The Cardinals also ruled out Blake Gillikin and Bilal Nichols for Sunday - both of whom weren't previously ruled out until today. Gillikin was questionable with a back injury while Nichols is out for personal reasons.
Will Kyler Murray Play vs Colts?
The signing of Slovis to the active roster may certainly suggest Murray's outlook isn't great.
Murray suffered a foot injury last Sunday and was out for only a handful of plays before returning to action.
The Cardinals didn't see Murray practice all week until Friday, where he was marked as a limited participant. He is officially questionable along with a few others.
If Murray can't go, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first start for the Cardinals after signing with the organization this offseason.
“I’ve been in this offense before. It was one of the reasons why I chose this place,” Brissett told reporters on Friday. “I have the utmost confidence in myself and the offense and the guys that we have.”
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon added on Brissett:
“Well, he’s a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - all our guys - but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports. To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details," said Gannon.
"You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here. I was with him the one year in Indy, but he's a good football player and he is a great teammate. Really good leader and if he's got to play, he's got to play.”
To see how the Cardinals offense could look with Brissett under center, you can read about that here.
Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, which is scheduled for 10:00 AM Arizona time.