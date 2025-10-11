All Cardinals

Cardinals Sign QB as Kyler Murray Status Still Unclear

The Arizona Cardinals now have a total of three players out, at minimum.

Donnie Druin

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 6 road test against the Indianapolis Colts.

With all eyes on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals signed Kedon Slovis from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.

Arizona also elevated Zach Carter and Anthony Goodlow from the practice sqaud to the active roster with their standard two moves allowed.

The Cardinals also ruled out Blake Gillikin and Bilal Nichols for Sunday - both of whom weren't previously ruled out until today. Gillikin was questionable with a back injury while Nichols is out for personal reasons.

Will Kyler Murray Play vs Colts?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The signing of Slovis to the active roster may certainly suggest Murray's outlook isn't great.

Murray suffered a foot injury last Sunday and was out for only a handful of plays before returning to action.

The Cardinals didn't see Murray practice all week until Friday, where he was marked as a limited participant. He is officially questionable along with a few others.

If Murray can't go, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first start for the Cardinals after signing with the organization this offseason.

“I’ve been in this offense before. It was one of the reasons why I chose this place,” Brissett told reporters on Friday. “I have the utmost confidence in myself and the offense and the guys that we have.”

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon added on Brissett:

“Well, he’s a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - all our guys - but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports. To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details," said Gannon.

"You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here. I was with him the one year in Indy, but he's a good football player and he is a great teammate. Really good leader and if he's got to play, he's got to play.”

To see how the Cardinals offense could look with Brissett under center, you can read about that here.

Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, which is scheduled for 10:00 AM Arizona time.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News