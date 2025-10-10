Kyler Murray, 5 More Cardinals Questionable vs Colts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have ruled one player out and six more questionable ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Former first-round pick Darius Robinson will miss a second straight game with a pec injury, as confirmed by head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier today. He was officially ruled out.
Kyler Murray headlines a list of six questionable Cardinals entering this weekend. Murray is dealing with a foot injury suffered last Sunday and missed the first two days of practice before appearing today.
If Murray can't go, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get his first nod of the season. He was brought in over this past offseason to serve as a veteran security blanket.
Murray and Brissett rotated reps during the open portion of practice on Friday.
Other Questionable Cardinals
- Blake Gillikin - Gillikin popped on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and was not spotted at practice today. The Cardinals signed a new punter today, so the outlook on Gillikin isn't bright.
- Max Melton - Melton was a late add to last week's injury report and did not play Sunday with his hamstring injury. He was limited all week in practice.
- Cody Simon - Simon, the backup middle linebacker, has a knee injury and practiced all week in limited capacity.
- Mack Wilson - The starter ahead of Simon, Wilson's ankle injury saw him limited each day in practice this week. The team captain played every snap last week.
- Zay Jones - Jones is dealing with a knee injury but practiced all week as a limited participant.
All of Kelvin Beachum, Evan Brown, Will Hernandez, Will Johnson and Jonah Williams were removed from the injury report and are good to go for Sunday.
Arizona will have the opportunity to elevate up to two players off the practice squad this weekend. Official game inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.
Colts Injury Report
Indianapolis' injury report is a bit less lengthy, as only Tyler Goodson (groin) and Kenny Moore (Achilles) were ruled out.
All of Tyquan Lewis, Alec Pierce, Braden Smith and Grover Stewart were removed off the injury report and are good to go.
Indianapolis are heavy favorites to win on Sunday when the Cardinals pay a visit to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6. The Colts are 4-1 thus far while Arizona is 2-3 after losing their last three games.