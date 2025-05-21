Cardinals Sign Buccaneers LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced two roster moves today.
The Cardinals are signing linebacker J.J. Russell while releasing linebacker Milo Eifler.
The direct reason for Eifler's release is not known. Eifler signed with Arizona's practice squad last season with two regular season games played. He didn't register any defensive snaps but did play 35% of special teams plays for the Cardinals.
More on Russell from the team's Media Relations dept.:
"Russell (6-1, 225) joins the Cardinals after spending his first three NFL seasons (2022-24) with the Tampa Bay who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Memphis in 2022. With the Buccaneers, Russell appeared in 30 games (four starts) during the regular season and totaled 36 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and two passes defensed on defense while adding 13 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.
"Last season, he set career highs in games played (16), starts (3), tackles (25) and passes defensed (2) while also setting a career mark with eight tackles and his first fumble recovery on special teams. Russell started Tampa Bay’s Wild Card matchup last season and had two tackles on defense and a tackle on special teams in his postseason debut.
"Russell will wear jersey number #51."
Financial terms of the deal aren't known. The Buccaneers made him a free agent this offseason after not tendering him.
Russell has primarily been a special teams player in his three years played, talling snap percantages of 81%, 62% and 73% of snaps for the Buccaneers on that side of the ball.
His run defense grade on Pro Football Focus (79.7) ranked 30th among all linebackers in the NFL last season.
Russell enters a Cardinals linebacker room that lost Kyzir White to free agency (who still remains unsigned) but added Akeem Davis-Gaither and Cody Simon. Starter Mack Wilson also returns for Arizona.