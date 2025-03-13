All Cardinals

Cardinals Sign Top Free Agent DL

The Arizona Cardinals bolster their trenches in free agency.

Donnie Druin

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during pregame in a game agains the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are signing free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, according to numerous reports.

Tomlinson's deal is a reported two-year contract worth $29 million - $16 million is guaranteed.

After previously signing outside linebacker Josh Sweat, Cardinals fans were hoping for a defensive tackle signing to bolster the front seven ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

When speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said the team would place an emphasis on defensive linemen who could rush the passer:

"I think we're a team that's going to value versatility. Alignment versatility to play up and down the line. There is always going to be a premium placed on defensive front players that can affect the quarterback, whether that's from inside or outside. I think there is value in both," said Ossenfort.

Tomlinson does just that, as PHNX's Bo Brack shows his 36 pressures last season would have led the Cardinals.

Tomlinson has played in 16 games all but one of his eight years in the NFL and has shown alignment versatility, playing at spots such as defensive end and nose tackle according to Pro Football Reference.

He's recorded at least 2.5 sacks in each of the last six seasons.

Cardinals insider John Gambadoro says the team got an absolute steal in Tomlinson:

"The signing of DT Dalvin Tomlinson is an absolute steal for Arizona. Only reason Cleveland let him go is they were desperate for cap space. He has 36 tackles for loss and 67 QB hits in his career - has always been a starter. Cards beat out two other teams for his services!"

Tomlinson joins other outside free agents such as Sweat, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jacoby Brissett and Mykal Walker to sign with the Cardinals.

Arizona has retained L.J. Collier, Aaron Brewer, Joey Blount, Kelvin Beachum, Baron Browning, Evan Brown and Zay Jones.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

