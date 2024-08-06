Cardinals Sign Two Defensive Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added two players to fill their roster ahead of their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.
From the team:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. and cornerback Delonte Hood. The signings took place today at State Farm Stadium, site of 2024 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp."
The Cardinals lost edge rusher BJ Ojulari to a season-ending knee injury last week, which opened a spot for Haynes.
More on Haynes:
"Haynes (6-2, 235) spent the last six seasons with the Panthers (2018-23) where he played 71 games (two starts) and totaled 92 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown as well as seven tackles on special teams.
"He appeared in seven games last season (one start) with Carolina and had 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack after beginning the year on injured reserve. In 2022, Haynes set single-season career highs in tackles (26), quarterback hits (13), tackles for loss (seven), sacks (5.0) and passes defensed (four).
"The 30-year-old Haynes entered the league with Carolina as a fourth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Ole Miss where he left as the Rebels career leader in tackles for loss (47.5) and sacks (32.0)."
At corner, the Cardinals have seen two players in Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark miss practice as of late.
More on Hood:
"Hood (5-11, 192) has played with the Bengals (2022) and Broncos (2022-23) in his career after entering the NFL with Cincinnati as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022 out of Peru State (NE). He was on Denver’s practice squad in 2022 before spending the 2023 offseason with the Broncos. Hood played with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL this spring and had a league-leading six pass breakups to go along with 19 tackles in seven games played."