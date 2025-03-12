Cardinals Sign Commanders LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing Washington Commanders LB Mykal Walker, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Financial details are not yet known.
Walker becomes the latest free agent addition for Arizona, who have also welcomed new faces such as Jacoby Brissett, Josh Sweat and Akeem Davis-Gaither.
The Cardinals have also retained home free agents such as Aaron Brewer, Joey Blount, Evan Brown, Kelvin Beachum, Zay Jones and Baron Browning.
In terms of losses, the Cardinals have seen Roy Lopez and Khyiris Tonga depart.
Walker - 27 years old - entered the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since, he's played for five organizations in the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Commanders last season.
In 2024, Walker played all 17 games for Washington but was primarily a special teams player. He played 7% of defensive snaps last season while playing 74% of snaps on special teams according to Pro Football Reference.
The Cardinals likely found their Kyzir White replacement in Davis-Gaither, so the Walker signing likely is for depth with backup inside linebacker Krys Barnes still a free agent.
Owen Pappoe is also on the roster as a backup linebacker.
Arizona covets special teams ability, and that appears to be what Walker brings to the table.
Pro Football Reference does show he's played at spots such as outside linebacker as well, displaying that coveted versatility in Jonathan Gannon/Nick Rallis' defense.