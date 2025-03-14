Cardinals Signing Bears OL
The Arizona Cardinals are signing Chicago Bears OL Jake Curhan, according to his agency.
Curhan has taken snaps at both tackle and guard during his time in the league.
He first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the first three seasons on his career appearing in 29 games.
Last season, Curhan signed with Chicago and was primarily a practice squad player, though he was promoted to the active roster in November and played ten games for the Bears.
Curhan adds versatility and depth to Arizona's offensive line, though he won't be expected to start for the Cardinals.
As of now, Arizona's starting unit could look like this in 2025:
LT - Paris Johnson
LG - Evan Brown
C - Hjalte Froholdt
RG - Isaiah Adams
RT - Jonah Williams
The Cardinals could end up re-signing former starting right guard Will Hernandez, who suffered a torn ACL just a few games into the season before hitting injured reserve.
Arizona got a new offensive line coach in Justin Frye, who Jonathan Gannon is very excited about:
"Very, very. Not just at Ohio State... if you chart his career with where he's kind of been, and where he's ascended to, and the people that he's had. Obviously, there is a long process to acquiring coaches," Gannon said at the Combine.
"A little different than acquiring players. You have to talk to a lot of people and you have to do your homework. It was really cool talking to him a couple of years ago and then when we had the chance [to hire him] because we had the job open... that we could acquire and get him. I'm really excited for him."