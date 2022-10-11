Skip to main content

Cardinals Signing RB Corey Clement to Practice Squad, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals welcome some much needed help at running back, according to John Gambadoro.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals reportedly worked out a group of running backs after all but one sustained an injury during the team's 20-17 loss to Philadelphia in Week 5. 

Now, the Cardinals are reportedly signing Corey Clement to the practice squad, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro. 

Clement spent his first seasons with the Eagles after going undrafted in 2017, winning a Super Bowl with the team during his rookie season. He most recently spent time with the Baltimore Ravens before being released back in August. 

Last season, Clement played in all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys, amassing 140 yards on 33 carries (4.2 YPC) while catching six-of-seven targets for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Most of his playing time came on special teams as a return man for Dallas. 

Clement figures to be in a backfield mixed with Eno Benjamin and Keoantay Ingram if James Conner, Jonathan Ward and Darrel Williams can't go. 

The Cardinals travel on the road next Sunday for a Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

