Cardinals Snubbed in OL Rankings?
There are questions all throughout the Arizona Cardinals offensive line, particularly on the right side of the unit. Although much of last year's group is returning, there are several spots that hold long-term concerns.
There are also spots that could be a point of weakness for the team to the point where we could see some rotation from the group.
Still, the unit is headlined by Paris Johnson Jr., who will hold down the blindside tackle spot once again this year. Johnson strung together a solid year two with the Cardinals after moving from the right side as a rookie to the left.
After getting more comfortable, Johnson was playing at a Pro Bowl level and was a likely alternate if not for an untimely late-season injury.
The other four positions, who we will look at in a moment, appear to be adequate enough for 2025 and play at an average level at worst... at least for now.
Cardinals Offensive Line Ranks as Average
This is likely what led to a decision to rank Arizona's offensive line as a middle-of-the-pack unit according to NFL analyst Kyle Long.
The former Pro Bowl offensive lineman, currently working for CBS, put together a tier ranking of every offensive line in the league. Those tiers included the following:
- D Tier -- Dangerously Concerning (Potentially devastating)
- C Tier -- Average (Reasonably reliable, albeit with concerns)
- B Tier -- Above Average (Far more than serviceable, if not special)
- A Tier -- Solid (Among the best in the game)
- S Tier -- Elite (The true best of the best)
Long placed the Cardinals' offensive line in the C Tier -- Average group. The C Tier held by far the most number of groups with 11. I'm not 100% certain if his order is in alphabetical order as it appears to be or if it is ranked from worst to best. I am personally assuming the former.
Among those included with Arizona were the Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, and Saints. That's not a bad grouping to be in when looking at those teams in particular, all of which host at least one borderline elite player (or better).
It makes Arizona a logical fit to pair if you consider Johnson to be in that group. Among the four mentioned teams, their respective elite players are represented by Chris Lindstrom (right guard), Tyler Smith (left guard), Quenton Nelson (left guard), and Erik McCoy (center).
It's worth noting each of those players has no fewer than two Pro Bowl nods. Johnson is still searching for his first.
If we were to compare him to other left tackles in this tier, Johnson would stand out much more, but that's beyond the point.
Looking at the remainder of the Cardinals projected starting five (according to Long), the group is as follows:
LT -- Paris Johnson Jr.
LG -- Evan Brown
CEN -- Hjalte Froholdt
RG -- Isaiah Adams
RT -- Jonah Williams
How Arizona's OL Currently Looks
A detailed analysis was not provided in the CBS article, but Long has a more detailed breakdown on his podcast, "Pushing the Pile."
An overall look at the line would likely have most curious about who the majority of the players are. Most should be familiar with Johnson. Williams is also a name many could recognize. The Alabama product was a first-round pick in 2019 by the Bengals, but has struggled with staying healthy throughout his time in the pros; that has lingered into his stint in the desert.
Brown, Froholdt, and Adams will be scarcely known by most if anyone as unproven and low-profile players. I was a huge fan of Brown's re-signing after briefly hitting free agency -- I believe he can be a plus starter at left guard after a solid 2024 season.
Froholdt is an underrated center and another plus starter for this group. Adams is a complete unknown after playing limited snaps last season prior to an injury to Will Hernandez.
However, the Cardinals hold the former third-round pick in high esteem and he could end up developing into a stud.
The depth beyond those five is a tad concerning. I am a fan of swing tackle Kelvin Beachum and have slated him as my starter at right tackle on more than one occasion (that won't be changing anytime soon, either).
Royce Newman is the primary backup at right guard and his time in the league makes him a valuable reserve. I like Jon Gaines II as Froholdt's backup, and the Cardinals drafted Hayden Conner in the sixth round of this year's draft to backup Brown.
Is Cardinals O-Line Graded Fairly?
It brings me back to my original point that I am unsure how to feel about the future of this offensive line. Johnson is the lone player I trust in the long run, but perhaps Adams and Conner can develop into solid guards.
I am a fan of Froholdt for sure, but there's no answer at right tackle with Beachum and Williams in their 30s and pending free agents.
But in a ranking for offensive lines ahead of the 2025 season, I like the Cardinals' room to be the average unit that Long places them as.
Johnson can be a Pro Bowler to help boost the line which should otherwise be solid. Hopefully, that will be enough for the season.
It's a make-or-break year for the Cardinals offense, specifically for Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. The two will be working and competing for their futures with the franchise and will need the offensive line to play to the best of its abilities.