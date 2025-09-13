Arizona Cardinals Stadium to Host Charlie Kirk Memorial
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road facing the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday, though State Farm Stadium will still have seats filled.
Turning Point USA announced on their X account next Sunday, September 21, State Farm Stadium would be the site of a memorial for Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated this past week:
State Farm Stadium History
State Farm Stadium has been home to the Arizona Cardinals since 2006, when it first opened. Through its time in the desert, the venue has also played host to numerous massive sporting events such as multiple Super Bowls, college football/basketball national championship games, and international soccer events.
With over 60,000 seats, the stadium has hosted some of music's biggest names, including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Metallica, Beyonce, Jay Z and plenty more.
More highlights on the venue from its official website:
"Situated in Glendale, Arizona, State Farm Stadium stands as a premier multipurpose venue, serving as the proud home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Boasting a retractable roof and natural grass playing surface, the stadium offers a fixed seating capacity of 63,400, expandable to over 73,000 for larger events.
"With its ability to customize seating arrangements, State Farm Stadium has hosted a myriad of major sporting events, including the annual Fiesta Bowl, Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2024. Owned by the Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority (AZSTA) and operated by ASM Global, State Farm Stadium is a beacon of world-class entertainment in the vibrant Phoenix metropolitan area."
Retractable Playing Field
"State Farm Stadium's retractable playing field is an engineering marvel. This single tray of natural grass, spanning 234 feet wide and 403 feet long, moves effortlessly on 546 steel wheels along 13 tracks. In just 70 minutes, it glides in or out of the stadium, offering a seamless transition for various events. Crafted from Tifway 419 grass, it replicates the feel of traditional turf and enjoys ample sun exposure when parked outside, ensuring optimal conditions. This remarkable versatility makes it a standout feature in the sports venue landscape.
Retractable Roof
"The retractable roof at State Farm Stadium is a feat of engineering. Crafted from translucent Bird-Air fabric, it glides effortlessly along steel rails. Eight cable drums power each panel, driven by four 7.5-horsepower motors that wind up sturdy cables. This 480-horsepower system controls the movement of the roof panels with precision, ensuring smooth operation and structural stability while in motion."
Days later, the Cardinals will return home to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.