Cardinals Star Projected to Get Contract Extension
With only four weeks left in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals still have a few things to check off their to-do list.
The biggest priority is finishing the season strong, regardless of postseason possibilities. The Cardinals can send a message to the rest of the league and enter the 2025 offseason with momentum if Arizona ends the year on a high note.
Away from the field, there's still a massive priority in re-signing star safety Budda Baker.
Baker is set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the regular season, and Bleacher Report anticipates the Cardinals won't let one of their best players walk.
"So, the Arizona Cardinals may not be the playoff contenders they appeared to be in late October and early November. They've still shown improvements in their second year under Jonathan Gannon and are looking to build on what they have in place," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Arizona locked up one notable contributor last month when it signed running back James Conner to a two-year extension. There's a non-zero chance that six-time Pro Bowl safety and impending free agent Budda Baker will be next.
"Though he'll turn 29 in January, Baker is still playing at a high level and would be a hot commodity on the open market. While the Cardinals have waited to extend him, they may not be willing to let him test free agency."
After citing a previous Jeremy Fowler report that Arizona was optimistic to strike a deal with Baker before free agency, Knox concluded with:
"Arizona has $17.6 million with which to operate, and it could afford a contract that falls in line with Baker's current deal, worth $14.8 million annually. A slight raise could be in order, as the Cardinals will likely prefer a sorter deal because of Baker's age.
"Contract Projection: Two Years, $30 Million with $17 Million Guaranteed."
That's not a bad deal at all for either side, as Baker would still get a nice chunk of change while Arizona isn't heavily committed either financially or time-wise.
The $15 million annual average is just barely a raise from his current figure of $14.75 million per Spotrac.
The Cardinals have been on record - numerous times - stating their love for Baker and their desire to keep him around.
If Baker wants to, he should remain in the desert for the next few years.